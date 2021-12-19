Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Up 21.8% in November

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

DS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,657. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.