DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Cap Tops $25.79 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.79 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006938 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,480,450,235 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.