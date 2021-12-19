DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 642,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

DT Midstream stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $6,662,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $2,551,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $7,714,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $36,065,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

