DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

