DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00034375 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

