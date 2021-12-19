DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.51. 4,948,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

