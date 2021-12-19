Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 19.1% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $169.20 million and $18.56 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007151 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

