Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 4,383 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

