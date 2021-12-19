Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,825 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 216,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

