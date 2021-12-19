Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,573 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.