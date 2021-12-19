Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.57.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

