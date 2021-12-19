Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Tops $55,934.99

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $55,934.99 and $119,273.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00386515 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009718 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000915 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.40 or 0.01452053 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,767 coins and its circulating supply is 396,160 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

