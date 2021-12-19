e-Gulden Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $112.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00328928 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007342 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002978 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.
e-Gulden Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “
Buying and Selling e-Gulden
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
