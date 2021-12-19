easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

easyJet stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

