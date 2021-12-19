Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Increased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

ETN stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

