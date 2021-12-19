Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
ETJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 157,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.74.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 701,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
