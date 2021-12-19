Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ETJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 157,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 701,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

