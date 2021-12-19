Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 54,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $29.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
