Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 54,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

