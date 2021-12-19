eBoost Trading Up 17.2% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $269.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00332406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000080 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

