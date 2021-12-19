ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.84.

ECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 188.89. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.01.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.