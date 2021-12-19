ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.84.
ECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of ECN stock opened at C$11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 188.89. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.01.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
