ECOMI (OMI) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Billion

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One ECOMI coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $8.62 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ECOMI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About ECOMI

ECOMI is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

Buying and Selling ECOMI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.