Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ecovyst reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

ECVT opened at $9.97 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02.

In other news, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

