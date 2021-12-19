Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 899,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,759. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $6,235,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

