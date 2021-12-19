Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Edison International worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.70 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.