EDUCare Reaches Market Cap of $578,687.41 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $578,687.41 and $1.43 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDUCare has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EDUCare Profile

EKT is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

