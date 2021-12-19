Efinity (EFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.53 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.87 or 0.08300098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,797.00 or 0.99828518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Efinity's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins.

