Electroneum Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $184.06 million and approximately $190,998.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,909,083,715 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

