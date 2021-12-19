Electrum Dark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $7,903.73 and $93.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 135.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057866 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.