Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

