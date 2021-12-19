Elrond Market Capitalization Achieves $5.07 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Elrond has a total market cap of $5.07 billion and approximately $165.37 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $255.07 or 0.00533263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00238077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00067499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,902,197 coins and its circulating supply is 19,892,460 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

