Elrond Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146.43 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and $146.43 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $245.59 or 0.00525668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00229821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00067987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,907,235 coins and its circulating supply is 19,896,967 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars.

