Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMHTF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.