Emercoin (EMC) 1-Day Volume Tops $24,135.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.34 million and $24,135.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin's total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,591,068 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

