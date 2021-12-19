Energi (NRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $250,254.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003021 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $68.64 million and approximately $250,254.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00231241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.95 or 0.00519423 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00069249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,178,153 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

