Energy Web Token Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $312.38 million and $4.55 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $10.39 or 0.00022178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.80 or 0.08333863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.91 or 0.99855461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

