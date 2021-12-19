Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0792

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $242,325.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.69 or 0.00277384 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008976 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002972 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.