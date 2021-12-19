EnterCoin Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $93,241.07 and approximately $38.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006881 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

