EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.