EOS Force Hits Market Capitalization of $13.23 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and $100,607.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00231831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00526944 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00068459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

