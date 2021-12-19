Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94,140.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $94,140.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

