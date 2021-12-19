Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $5.04 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $161.44 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00010766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.89 or 0.08387918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00330094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.53 or 0.00925564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00074619 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.00391848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00263133 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.