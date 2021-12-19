ESBC (ESBC) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $644,061.18 and approximately $59,552.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.