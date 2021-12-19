ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.32% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 550.4% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK opened at $60.14 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70.

