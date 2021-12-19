Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $33,190.04 and approximately $49,967.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00041100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.