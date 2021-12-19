Ether Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $202,573.32 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $202,573.32 and $12,636.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.59 or 0.08372255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00074416 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.