ETHERLAND Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million (ELAND)

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. ETHERLAND has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $31,572.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHERLAND coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ETHERLAND has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHERLAND alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007147 BTC.

ETHERLAND Coin Profile

ELAND is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,215,316 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHERLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHERLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHERLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHERLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.