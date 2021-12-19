Ethernity Chain Price Hits $9.37 on Major Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $119.53 million and approximately $20.12 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $9.37 or 0.00019854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

ERN is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,751,155 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.