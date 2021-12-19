Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLWT. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 102,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

Euro Tech shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, January 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 6th.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

