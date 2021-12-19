Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Up 41.9% in November

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.63. Euronext has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

