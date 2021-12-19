Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,500. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Everi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,761. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. Everi has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

