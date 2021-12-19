Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $120.26 million and $4.97 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,451,062 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

